New Jersey Right to Life PAC has endorsed conservative Bob Patterson, the Republican challenging U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in the state's July 7 primary.
Van Drew, who switched parties to Republican in December in his freshman year in Congress, is pro-choice but does not support late-term abortion.
"Bob Patterson is the only pro-life candidate running in the 2nd Congressional District, and we are happy to endorse him," said Marie Tasy, executive director of New Jersey Right to Life. "We are confident that Bob will always vote for pro-life legislation and against taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood’s abortion business."
South Jersey Democrats are highly motivated to beat freshman U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd,…
Patterson criticized Van Drew for voting this year for the Equal Rights Amendment "that will pave the way for taxpayer-funded abortions and has been opposed by the vast majority of Republicans for five decades."
"I’m honored to receive New Jersey Right to Life PAC's endorsement," Patterson said. "New Jersey Right to Life is a strong courageous voice for so many innocent lives in this state and the preeminent organization for the pro-life cause."
He called himself a lifelong pro-life conservative and said he is committed to "protecting the sanctity of human life in Congress and standing up to the liberals who refuse to stand up for the most vulnerable in our society."
Patterson is the lone Republican challenging Van Drew, but there are six Democrats vying for the right to run for the 2nd District seat in November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.