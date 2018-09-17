More members of the New Jersey Task Force One rescue team were deployed this weekend to assist communities that have been affected by Hurricane Florence.
There were 16 additional members sent out toward North and South Carolina late Saturday night at the request of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a news release from the State Police.
The state also sent six rescue boats and five vehicles to assist with rescues, the release said.
On Sept. 10, the 85-member task force was deployed from New Jersey to head to North Carolina. They are currently staged in Kinston, North Carolina. Another member is in Columbia, South Carolina, helping rescue personnel.
The additional members were on the way Saturday to Morganton, North Carolina.
The storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but continues to bring flooding and swollen rivers to the Carolinas.
