A New Jersey child has died from the flu, becoming the state's first pediatric death associated with the illness this season.
The child died in late December and was from the central region of the state, Department of Health officials announced Tuesday.
The Department did not release any additional information in order to protect the child's medical privacy.
"I am deeply saddened for the family of this young child, who experienced an unthinkable loss,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement.
All regions of the state are reporting high flu activity as the number of cases rise, state reports show.
A total of 13 influenza-associated pediatric deaths this season nationwide have been reported to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Three New Jersey children died during the last flu season, according to state reports.
Health officials are urging people to still get the flu shot, as well as wash or disinfect their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home and call a health care provider if they get sick.
