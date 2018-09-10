The New Jersey Senate Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday at the Stockton University Atlantic City campus.
On top of hearing testimony, the committee will discuss strategies to strengthen tourism in New Jersey coastal regions, and ways to use the appeal of the shore to expand the tourism industry in the whole state, according to its website.
The hearing, organized by State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will take place at 11 a.m. in the Fannie Lounhamer event room on campus and is open to the public. It will feature testimony by Ocean Resort Casino owner Bruce Deifek, Stockton University Board Chairman Leo Schoeffer, and Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Joe Kelly.
Members of the public are also invited to speak at the meeting.
The senate committee is responsible for reviewing bills and policies that impact New Jersey’s $44 billion tourism industry, including the regulation of casino gaming. If legislation to allow North Jersey casinos were to be introduced, for example, it would be referred to this committee.
State senators on the committee include Brown, Jim Beach, D-Burlington, Camden, Shirley Turner, D – Hunterdon, Mercer, Nilsa Cruz-Perez, D- Camden, Gloucester, and Sam Thompson, R-Burlington, Middlesex, Ocean.
“With North Jersey casino advocates scheming to try again to bring casinos to the Meadowlands, I believe it is important to use the committee appearance here in Atlantic County to emphasize how it would be foolish and counterproductive to expand gaming outside of Atlantic City because North Jersey casinos will only cannibalize jobs and revenue,” Brown said in a statement.
This is the first time the committee is meeting in Atlantic County. Previously, as a member of the General Assembly, Brown brought the Assembly Tourism and the Arts Committee to Dante Hall in Atlantic City so local families and businesses could talk with the committee about important local tourism issues.
