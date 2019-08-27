"The mail-in ballot is more a convenience to some, but a necessity for others."
A bill further increasing the number of people who will automatically get mail-in ballots, even if they didn't request one this year, passed the Senate on Monday and could become law just in time for the November general election.
High risk for dangerous rip currents at New Jersey shore A rip currents statement was in effect Monday and another one has been issued for Tuesday as well. Local beach patrols have been warning beachgoers with red flags and limiting safe swimming zones.
Atlantic City taking lessons from Newark on violence prevention As a summer marked by violence comes to a close, community leaders and law enforcement officials are still searching for new methods to curb youth violence.
NJ and other states sue over child immigrant protections “The administration is once again treating immigrant families — and immigrant children in particular — in ways that are illegal and immoral,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
Eagles players on the bubble have one more chance to impress The Eagles appear to have about 45 of the 53 roster spots set, leaving a few openings for backup roles. But even for players who don't stick with the Eagles, a good showing Thursday could lead to an opportunity with another team.
