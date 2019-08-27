ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan has been named the Community Hero to be honored during the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City's 'Celebrating America Parade'. 

The free parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, and will salute local first responders, military personnel and heroes.

Callahan was sworn in as colonel in 2017, after serving as Deputy Superintendent of Administration and Commanding Officer of the Emergency Management Section. Callahan has been a member of the state police for 24 years. 

“The Community Hero is someone who truly stands out in our region for the work they are doing to serve and protect others,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “We could not be more grateful to have Colonel Callahan join us during this special event where our region will come together and show our collective support celebrating America and our heroes.”

The parade was announced last week and will seemingly take the place of the Miss America 'Show Us Your Shoes' parade, which previously took place the weekend following Labor Day. Several state titleholders will featured, as well as Miss America 1984 and South Jersey native Suzette Charles serving as parade grand marshal. 

Hard Rock said the parade will feature entertainers and singers, patriotic parade balloons, along with other floats and participants from eight states include Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania.

Spectators are encouraged to set up lawn chairs and blankets along the parade route between Metropolitan and Albany avenues. 

