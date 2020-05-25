New Jersey State Police are circulating a photo of a man wanted in connection with a double murder in Connecticut.
The Major Crimes Unit is assisting Connecticut State Police with its search for Peter Manfredonia, 23, who was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
More details on the crime were not immediately available.
Police said Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Joe Brogan of the Major Crimes North Unit at 201-247-0321.
Anonymous tips are welcome.
Those who encounter the suspect should call 9-1-1 immediately.
