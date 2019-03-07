New Jersey Transit will be temporarily adjusting its substitute bus service to make an additional stop at the city's convention center, until the Atlantic City Rail Line service is restored in May.
Beginning March 9, the 551 express bus route from Atlantic City to Philadelphia and the 340 route from Atlantic City to Lindenwold Express will each stop at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal and Convention Center on most trips.
The extra stop will be in addition to the stop at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal on Ohio Avenue.
Since September, NJ Transit has used the bus routes to substitute service in and out of the city as the Atlantic City Rail Line undergoes the federally mandated installation of positive train control safety mechanisms.
“One of the things our customers requested at the ‘We Are Listening’ forums last month was more convenient access to NJ Transit bus service at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal and Convention Center,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in a Thursday press release.
Corbett and state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti faced frustrated commuters and county officials during a public forum held inside rail station. Many voiced concern with the rail line remaining closed through the city's convention season and into the summer.
“With these additional stops, daily customers will benefit from the additional access to ample parking while event planners, vendors and attendees at the convention center will have one-seat rides from Philadelphia and Lindenwold express bus routes.”
Following the meetings and after urging from Gov. Phil Murphy, NJ Transit announced the ACRL service would be restored on May 24.
