ATLANTIC CITY — NJ Transit announced Tuesday an update to the date the Atlantic City Rail Line closure will go into effect.
The shutdown is slated to begin Wednesday, Sept. 5 on the line that carries riders from Atlantic City to Philadelphia, and is expected to resume in early 2019. NJ Transit initially announced late last week the closure would begin Sept. 4.
The reason for the closure is to install federally mandated safety equipment.
NJ Transit will expand service on bus route No. 554 to and from the rail stations between Atlantic City and Lindenwold, Camden County, from which the PATCO rail line carries riders into Philadelphia. The bus line operates on similar times to the rail schedule.
Atlantic City Rail Line tickets and passes with a destination or origin of Philadelphia will be discounted 25 percent and cross-honored on bus route No. 554, PATCO, River Line and special shuttle bus service, according to NJ Transit.
