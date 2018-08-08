NEWARK — NJ Transit's Board of Directors heard from commuters and rail advocates frustrated by dozens of last minute-train cancellations during Wednesday's meeting but still managed to authorize spending $45 million in federal and state funds for local transportation programs throughout the state.
Over the last two weeks, the transportation agency has canceled train service, sometimes at the last minute, because of engineer shortages caused by required track-safety work and exacerbated by a spike in unexcused absences, NJ Transit's executive director said.
Although officials said they were searching for answers in a variety of directions, refunds and discounts were not being considered.
"We have not, at a board level, had any conversations about doing any type of refunds or discounts," NJ Transit Board Chair and state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. "There's stuff coming from multiple directions and we're doing the best we can. We are working as hard as we can to do as much as we can within the confines of what we have available to us."
Several more trains were canceled Wednesday, most because of a lack of train crews, an NJ Transit spokeswoman said. Executive Director Kevin Corbett said the problem stems from underinvestment in engineer recruiting and training over the past 10 years, which has led to a net loss of nearly 50 engineers.
Corbett said his office and Gov. Phil Murphy's office have had discussions with leaders of the engineers union. Murphy was due to address the situation when he returned from vacation this week.
The board's regular business included authorizing $45 million in community transportation programs, including more than $18 million from the Casino Revenue Tax Fund for seniors and disabled residents.
The nation's largest statewide public transportation system partners with each of New Jersey's 21 counties to fund community programs, such as the Senior Citizen and Disabled Resident Transportation Assistance Program, which is funded by taxes on casino revenue. For fiscal 2019, NJ Transit authorized $18.59 million from casino taxes for the program.
"Every New Jersey resident deserves to have access to public transportation, and these grants and programs fill in some of the gaps," Corbett said. "It’s important that the local governments and nonprofits who deeply understand local needs have access to the funds, training and support to offer transit solutions for seniors, people with disabilities and working families."
Other programs authorized by the board to receive federal and state funding include $8.7 million for Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 programs, which provide federal funds for the purchase of vehicles and related equipment by private, nonprofit agencies and designated public entities, and $6.1 million for Section 5311 programs, which provide federal funds for capital, administrative and operating assistance for public transportation services in and between small urban and rural areas of New Jersey.
The New Jersey Jobs Access and Reverse Commute received $5.3 million, and the Rural Transit Assistance Program was awarded $123,359 in federal funding.
"Thousands of New Jersey residents will more easily travel to work, for shopping or to visit loved ones thanks to the funding we approved today," said Gutierrez-Scaccetti. "We’re pleased to support transportation services in each of the 21 counties, as well as for private and nonprofit organizations supporting seniors and people with disabilities throughout New Jersey."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
