ATLANTIC CITY — NJ Transit commuters and area politicians said Monday the state’s largest public transportation agency needs to provide them with more information about the impending rail line closure and alternative route options.
“NJ Transit has not even put the notice on their website, so we don’t have any information regarding busing,” said Lee Rosen, of Galloway Township, on Monday.
NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment. The Atlantic City Rail Line, which connects the oceanside resort to Philadelphia, is being temporarily suspended beginning Sept. 4 for the installation of federally mandated safety improvements. NJ Transit, in a statement announcing the rail line suspension Friday, said service is anticipated to resume in “early 2019.”
Rosen picks up the rail line in Absecon and goes to Lindenwold, Camden County, before transferring to Philadelphia. Rosen said riding the bus will add substantial time to an already lengthy commute, especially if there are not dedicated buses for the train stations. When NJ Transit had intermittent suspensions for signal and track repairs this spring, Rosen noted the agency did not offer dedicated bus routes to and from the train stations.
The Atlantic City Rail Line has been experiencing a steady decrease in ridership for nearly a decade. In 2011, ridership on the Atlantic City Rail Line was just above 1.38 million. By 2017, annual ridership fell below 1 million, with NJ Transit reporting just 999,346 passengers, a decline of more than 9 percent from 2016. Year-to-date ridership is down 4.1 percent in 2018.
Matt Orlando, of Toms River, said that while he only uses the rail line about once a month, he had no idea it would be suspended next month. He said NJ Transit could have put up signs to inform customers of the suspension and alternatives.
In its announcement last week, NJ Transit said it will expand service on bus route No. 554 to and from the rail stations between Atlantic City and Lindenwold, from which the PATCO rail line carries riders into Philadelphia. The bus line operates on similar times to the rail schedule.
Atlantic City Rail Line tickets and passes with a destination or origin of Philadelphia will be discounted 25 percent and cross-honored on bus route No. 554, PATCO, River Line and special shuttle bus service.
Bilal Butler, of Atlantic City, was “deeply surprised” to hear the line was being shut down. Butler is epileptic and cannot obtain a driver’s license, so he depends on public transportation to visit his children in Philadelphia. The father of four said the line suspension was a “big inconvenience.” He said taking the bus would be more expensive.
“It’s life right now,” he said of using the train. “It gets me to see my kids, gets me to work so I can pay my bills.”
Atlantic County’s two Democratic assemblymen, Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both expressed concern about the timing of the rail line suspension.
“It’s been an economically positive summer here in Atlantic City,” Mazzeo said. “With Atlantic City on the rise we can’t afford a hit on our working families and tourism.”
Mazzeo said he wants to hold Gov. Phil Murphy and transportation officials accountable in “ensuring that the promised bus line replacement is efficient and that the re-open date is certain.”
NJ Transit was federally mandated to install Positive Train Control safety equipment as per the Rail Safety Act of 2008, which was in response to a train crash in California that killed 25 people. The state agency was initially given a deadline of Dec. 31, 2015, to comply but was granted an extension to Dec. 31, 2018.
“Mazzeo and I have had our office reaching out to the Governor’s Office to see what we can do about the timing of this,” Armato said. “We have also pushed the need for community education of the bus replacements. Ensuring that our working families don’t take a hit here is essential.”
