New Jersey Transit plans to debut its first-ever rewards program on the Atlantic City Rail Line, and to conduct two studies to increase ridership, State Sen. Chris Brown.
It's part of a bipartisan effort by his office and local groups like the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce to increase service and ridership on the line, he said.
"Customers will earn and redeem points for discount tickets and coupons from retail partners," said NJ Transit spokesperson Nancy Snyder.
The agency is also looking at studies to evaluate the market and identify ways to increase ridership; and to increase ridership without major infrastructure improvements, Snyder said. Plans are contingent on the coming year's budget, she said.
NJ Transit had recently agreed to provide an extra train for the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival that runs from April 3 through April 4, but the festival may not happen due to Covid-19. A decision is anticipated by Monday, organizers said
“We’ve made more progress with NJ Transit as we collaborate with Senator Brown than we ever have,” said Micheal Chait, President of the Greater AC Chamber. “Remember, exactly one year ago, we had no trains running at all and now we’ve gotten extra service for three of our most popular events."
Brown said the group previously secured extra train service for last summer’s airshow and last fall’s teachers’ convention.
"We've been able to once again secure additional service on the ACRL to bring more guests into Atlantic City so our businesses stay open and our families keep working," Brown said.
Events like Beerfest can help ACRL reach its full potential and help revitalize the local economy, Brown said.
One of the group's earliest goals has been reached — the ACRL has the highest on-time rate of any NJ Transit line at 95.1%, according to NJ Transit reports.
The rewards program should be up and running by late April or early May, according to Brown, and the studies could be under way by late summer or early fall.
The Atlantic City line was shut down for eight months from September 2018 to May 2019, as NJ Transit installed safety equipment on all its lines.
While other lines had less frequent service, the ACRL and a small Princeton line were the only ones that suffered long-term lack of service. Commuters had to rely on buses that took longer to get to their destinations and were much less convenient, commuters said at the time.
Legislators from both parties and at all levels of government — from Atlantic City Council members to Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd — intervened to encourage NJ Transit to reopen the line. They held meetings to bring NJ Transit executives to South Jersey to answer commuters' questions and started an organized effort to improve service once the line reopened.
During the shutdown, Brown formed a stakeholders group that included representatives from the Greater Atlantic City COC, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Unite HERE Local 54 union, Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the municipalities of Atlantic City and Hammonton.
The group developed goals to improve the line, and opened the lines of communication with Governor Phil Murphy and NJ Transit, Brown said.
As a result, NJ Transit will provide a 12:44 a.m. train April 3 leaving Atlantic City, arriving in Philadelphia at 2:22 a.m. And it will add extra cars to its existing trains that run all day Saturday, he said.
"It makes sense since it’s a beer festival that ends at midnight (Friday) to provide train service for participants to get home safely without driving," Brown said in a press release.
Extra cars on Saturday trains will ensure plenty of seats to get to and from Atlantic City for the festival, he said.
