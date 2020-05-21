While 41,323 more New Jerseyans applied for unemployment benefits last week, the total number of those collecting fell for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Thursday's report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The report did not explain the decrease, which happened as hundreds of thousands of applicants have yet to receive a penny from the insurance system because of problems processing their forms.
Nationally there were 2.44 million new unemployment applicants for the week ending May 16, the U.S. DOL said, and almost 23 million are collecting benefits. About 38 million have applied across the country.
More than 1.1 million people have applied in New Jersey since the start of the pandemic, and at its height in the week ending May 9, there were 715,433 people receiving benefits.
For the week ending May 16, the total collecting benefits fell to 601,963 -- a drop of 113,470.
It follows the announcement by the state Labor Department that it was approving 82,000 people who have been waiting weeks for payments, but who had been told they had to talk to a state agent. The department said it was waiving the agent contact requirement to get them paid more quickly.
Last week's number of new applications would have approached previous highs in pre-pandemic times, but in the business shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, it seems tame.
The previous state record was 46,000 filings in a single week after Superstorm Sandy in November 2012, the state Labor Department has said.
In the week ending March 21, NJ unemployment applications jumped 15-fold, from 9,467 to 155,454. The next week they hit 206,000, which has remained the weekly high so far.
The state report on the numbers will be released later this morning, and Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo is due to speak at Gov. Phil Murphy's 1 p.m. press conference from Trenton.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
