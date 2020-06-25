There was an uptick in initial unemployment claims last week in New Jersey, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported Thursday that it received 33,000 new filings.
It was the second week in a row that numbers increased, according to NJDOL, after initial claims had been trending down for several weeks.
The data represents activity through the week of June 20, so does not yet reflect the affect of recent business reopenings. Hair salons, barber shop and tattoo businesses reopened on June 22, and casinos and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for inside business at 25% capacity on July 2.
Nationally, in the week ending June 20, 1.48 million more applied for benefits, but that was down 60,000 from the previous week. The estimated national unemployment rate fell slightly to 13.4%, according to the United State Department of Labor.
Since mid-March, when the shutdown related to the COVID-19 epidemic began, the state Labor department said almost 1.3 million New Jersey workers have applied for benefits and it has sent a total of $8.2 billion to filers.
Of that total, $2.6 billion came from state unemployment payments and $5.6 billion from federal benefits through the CARES Act for $600 weekly bonuses, benefits for independent contractors and others not normally covered, and for 13 week extensions of benefits for those who had already reached the 26-week maximum when the pandemic hit.
A new contracted call center began working last week to augment services provided by existing call center staff, the DOL said.
However, the department has consistently refused to provide exact numbers of agents working the call centers.
“Early feedback from our new call center indicates many of the workers who have called have complex wage claims or we are waiting for federally required earnings records from another state or the applicant was denied unemployment benefits but has filed an appeal,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
“Now that we have front-line agents performing essential intake functions, we have been able to shift more experienced claims agents exclusively to these complex cases," Asaro-Angelo said.
