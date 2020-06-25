Most of the state’s nonessential businesses can reopen June 15, along with outdoor dining at…

The smallest number of New Jerseyans applied last week for unemployment benefits since the s…

Unemplyment Data

Weekly New Unemployment Claims

March 15-21: 155,815

March 22-28: 206,253

March 29-April 4: 214,836

April 5-11: 141,420

April 12-18: 140,139

April 19-25: 71,996

April 26-May 2: 88,326

May 3-9: 69,689

May 10-16: 42,365

May 17-23: 34,410

May 24-30: 26,752

May 31-June 6: 23,166

June 7-13: 26,392

June 14-20: 33,004*

Total 1,274,563

-------------------------------------------------

Weekly breakdown of payments (in millions):

Week NJ UI FPUC PUA PEUC

March 15-21 $47.4 NA NA NA

March 22-28 $57.9 NA NA NA

March 29-Ap. 3 $89.8 NA NA NA

April 4-11 $140.7 $154.8 NA NA

April 12-18 $179.7 $238.8 NA NA

April 19-25 $211.1 $296.3 NA NA

April 26-May 2 $171.7 $291.1 $27.1 NA

May 3-9 $244.7 $502.4 $51.6 NA

May 10-16 $239.7 $414.0 $55.6 NA

May 17-23 $236.2 $596.9 $112.3 NA

May 24-30 $242.7 $553.5 $87.7 NA

May 31-June 6 $255.5 $635.2 $56.6 $56.6

June 7-13 $244.5 $573.8 $60.7 $46.5

June 14-20 $248.9 $626.1 $86.6 $37.4

NA: Benefit not applicable during the indicated weeks.

FPUC, PUA and PEUC are federal programs authorized by Congress under the CARES Act. FPUC provides an additional $600 weekly benefit to anyone collecting unemployment for weeks ending April 4 through July 25. PUA provides benefits to newly eligible populations such as self-employed workers, independent contractors and those who do not have enough recent earnings to qualify for regular unemployment benefits, as well as for newly qualifying reasons such as being unable to work because due to caring for others or for their own COVID-19 illness. PEUC provides 13 weeks of federal benefits for those who have exhausted 26 weeks of state unemployment.

For more information on state or federal unemployment programs, visit myunemployment.nj.gov.

SOURCE: NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development