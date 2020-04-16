TRENTON — Another 141,420 New Jerseyans applied for unemployment in the week ending April 11, bringing the total number of workers seeking benefits since the COVID-19 shutdown began to 718,000, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported Thursday.
A total of 429,388 people are now receiving benefits, the department said, collecting an all-time record of $140.7 million per week. The amount of benefits paid before March 14 was about $46 million per week.
While the new applications add to the stress on the state system, the weekly number of new applications was down considerably from last week's 214,836, officials said.
It typically takes two to three weeks to receive an eligibility determination, once all the required information has been submitted, the department said.
The department said this week it had made changes to better handle the flood of applications, including reprogramming computers to accept about 60 percent of the claims that were being kicked back for an agent to review.
Phone lines were added and hundreds of laptops were distributed so more staff could process claims and lend support from home.
The department has not, however, provided data on the number of calls its call center can now handle. Hundreds of applicants have contacted The Press to say the have been told they must speak to a representative before their application can be finalized, but have been unable to get through on the phones for weeks.
The department's website has fact sheets and other information about the application process at nj.gov/labor, a spokesperson said. It has recently added information on how independent contractors and gig workers can now apply for benefits.
“We added an intelligent automated reply for applicants emailing with a specific question or topic of concern,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “I feel confident because of these upgrades many more of our customers can self-serve, and our staff can get to more of those who are unable to resolve their issue with the resources we’ve added.”
New Jersey workers collecting unemployment also saw their first $600 federal supplemental weekly benefit deposited in their accounts this week. The first supplemental payment was for the week starting March 29; payments will continue weekly through the end of July.
About 92 percent of new applications are being filed online at myunemployment.nj.gov, the department said.
Among the claims processed from March 15 through April 11, the hardest-hit sectors have been food/accommodation services, ambulatory health care (doctors’ and dentists’ offices) personal services (hair and nail salons) and employment agencies.
New Jersey’s jobs portal at jobs.covid19.nj.gov provides information on tens of thousands of immediate openings in industries on the frontlines of the pandemic, such as food distribution, warehousing and health care, according to the state.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.