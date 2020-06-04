New unemployment claims are slowing statewide in New Jersey, but Atlantic County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The DOL reported Thursday that New Jersey had 25,632 new filers in the week ending May 30.
Its Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported this week that the Atlantic City metropolitan area has double the state's and nation's unemployment rate, at over 30%.
In the U.S. claims jumped by almost 1.9 million, also a slowing from the previous week, bringing the seasonally adjusted national insured unemployment rate to 14.8%, up slightly from the week before.
The Atlantic City area, like gambling and tourism spots around the country, has been particularly hard hit with an unemployment rate above 30% -- double the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The BLS reported this week that the Atlantic City to Hammonton metropolitan statistical area, which covers most of Atlantic County, had the nation's third highest year-over-year increase in unemployment in April. Unemployment was up 29.1% up over April 2019, the BLS reported.
The highest was Kahului-Wiluku-Lahaina in Hawaii, up 32.5% compared to last April; and Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise in Nevada, up 29.5%.
The New Jersey filings set a new low for post-pandemic unemployment filing in New Jersey, but it still added to the number of people needing help in the COVID-19 crisis. The total number of people applying since March 15 is about 1.2 million, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The state DOL reported Thursday it has distributed $5.2 billion in unemployment benefits in the 11 weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown "crippled the state’s businesses and workforce."
All 70,000 workers who had exhausted their benefits have now been notified to start certifying for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), according to state DOL spokesperson Angela Delli-Santi, which provides 13 weeks of additional benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal DOL said no one had yet collected on those benefits in New Jersey, as of May 16.
The state said last week was the first week this new federal benefit was available in New Jersey and more than 7,000 certified for benefits, so will begin to receive payments soon.
“This pandemic has been especially difficult financially for claimants who had exhausted their unemployment benefits before it hit, and had to greatly reduce their work search because of the health crisis,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “While we continue to make important strides in serving our customers, we won't rest until every eligible claimant receives every penny they deserve.”
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.