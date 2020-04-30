New unemployment claims totaled 71,707 in New Jersey in the week ending April 25 -- half of the previous week's increase and much less than the historic high of more than 200,000 earlier in the month, according to the U.S. Labor Department's Thursday report.
But the numbers are still almost double the previous weekly historic high of 46,000 in November 2012, after Hurricane Sandy hit the state.
Nationally 3.84 million people filed new claims, bringing the total who have lost jobs this year to 30 million, the department reported. It's a decrease of 603,000 from the previous week's revised level.
New Jersey's number of weekly initial claims for the year now tops 1 million, a 524% jump from a year ago, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The department said Wednesday it will begin paying claims Friday to independent contractors and gig workers put out of work by the COVID-19 crisis. They are newly eligible for benefits under changes in federal law.
Of New Jersey's total filings this year, 940,000 have come in since the COVID-19 crisis began in mid-March, the state Labor Department said.
A total of 624,131 New Jerseyans were collecting unemployment last week, the report said. That was up 68,126 from the previous week's total of 556,005.
The U.S. Labor Department said 12.4 percent of the U.S. labor force was collecting unemployment benefits for the week ending April 18 -- the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the data collection.
South Jersey legislators report they are inundated with calls from residents who have applied for but not yet received unemployment benefits, and are desperate for financial relief. Some have been five or six weeks without any income, and many report not having yet received their federal stimulus checks.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew said Wednesday his office is trying to assist with 15,000 open cases of people waiting for unemployment benefits and unable to get help from the state. His district covers 8 counties and 92 municipalities, he said.
State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said his office is working on about 1,000 such cases for Atlantic County residents.
The state Labor Department said about 200,000 applicants who have not yet received benefits are self-employed, independent contractors or those who do not have enough recent earnings to qualify for regular unemployment benefits.
Those workers are now eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new program authorized by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Labor Department said Wednesday that it will begin to make payments to these workers on Friday.
“The Department has worked hard over the past month to put the infrastructure in place to get this program up and running, despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We know that people are anxious to receive these benefits -- and we want to get benefits out the door as quickly as possible -- but we had to build from scratch a process to determine eligibility, protect claimants’ personal information, prevent fraud and distribute these new benefits.”
What does New Jersey have to do to reopen?
1. Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
• 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
• Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
2. Expand Testing Capacity
• At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
• Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
• Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
• Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
• Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
3. Implement Robust Contact Tracing
• Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
• Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
• Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
4. Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
• To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
• Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.
5. Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
• Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
• Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
• Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
• Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
6. Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency
• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
