Almost 69,000 more people filed for unemployment benefits last week in New Jersey, and the state added a similar number to the rolls of those getting paid, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Nationally, 2.91 million more people filed for unemployment, bringing the total unemployed to 36 million unemployed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two months ago, and the unemployment rate to 15.7%.
The total number of filers receiving payments rose to 710,537 in the week ending May 9, up from 642,651 the week before. That's an increase of almost 68,000.
About 1.1 million have applied for benefits, so more than 300,000 people are still awaiting payment. Thousands of people have contacted local legislators and members of the media asking for help getting their payments. Some say they filed as far back as March 15 and still have received no payment.
The state has said many made mistakes on their applications or weekly certification reports, so must speak to a claims agent before any payments can be made.
But applicants say they call the state's call center repeatedly and cannot get through to anyone, even after being on hold for hours. State Labor Commissioner Robert Angelo-Asaro is expected to speak at Gov. Phil Murphy's COVIDl-19 press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to give an update on the situation.
The previous week the state was able to start paying benefits to only an additional 21,000 people. That was down from an additional 68,000 added to those receiving benefits the week of April 25.
The state Labor Department reported it total pandemic-related payments rose to $2.7 billion.
"Data shows workers in casinos, retail, food service, restaurants and airlines hit the hardest by the pandemic," according to a Labor Department press release.
Approximately 139,000 additional self-employed workers, independent contractors and others awaiting extended benefits are being made eligible for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance this week, the state said, and will receive email instructions on how to claim their weekly benefits starting Sunday. Those are workers who normally would not qualify for unemployment benefits, but only qualify under the special federal program.
They must follow the certification guide and schedule posted on myunemployment.nj.gov and must review the certifying questions to avoid payment delays, according to the state.
Certification tips can be found here: https://myunemployment.nj.gov/labor/myunemployment/covidinstructions.shtml
“The USDOL (Department of Labor) has strict rules in place that we must follow when handling a claim in order to prevent fraud. Unfortunately, this also can lengthen the time it takes for claimants to receive benefits,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We are doing everything we can, working within federal guidelines, to get benefits to as many people as possible as quickly as possible."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
