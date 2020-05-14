Almost 69,000 more people filed for unemployment benefits last week in New Jersey, and the state added a similar number to the rolls of those getting paid, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
There was good news for 82,000 people who have filed for benefits, but have not gotten paid — some for many weeks — because their claims required agent review. Those people will begin receiving payments this week, ahead of talking to a representative, according to N.J. Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, who spoke Thursday during Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 daily news briefing.
The 82,000 claims had been held up because of Social Security Number errors, other identity-related issues, and certification response errors, Asaro-Angelo said.
"We will make them payable now so they can receive payments before adjudication," Asaro-Angelo said.
However, claimants must keep certifying for benefits each week, he stressed, adding that people continue to make mistakes.
"Many thousands still are tripped up on required questions," he said. "The past week alone, 40,000 people locked themselves out."
He said those applying for benefits should carefully read all instructions before filing. The questions are required by the federal Department of Labor.
"We must protect personal information, prevent fraud and obey U.S. Department of Labor rules," Asaro-Angelo said.
Nationally, 2.91 million more people filed for unemployment, bringing the U.S. total to 36 million unemployed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two months ago, and the unemployment rate to 15.7%.
The total number of filers receiving payments in New Jersey rose to 710,537 in the week ending May 9, up from 642,651 the week before. That's an increase of almost 68,000.
About 1.1 million have applied for benefits, so more than 300,000 people are still awaiting payment.
Thousands of people have contacted local legislators and members of the media asking for help getting their payments. Some say they filed as far back as March 15, and still have not received a payment.
The previous week, the state was able to start paying benefits to only an additional 21,000 people. That was down from an additional 68,000 added to those receiving benefits the week of April 25.
The state Labor Department reported Thursday its total pandemic-related payments rose to $2.7 billion.
"Data shows workers in casinos, retail, food service, restaurants and airlines hit the hardest by the pandemic," according to a Labor Department news release.
The state will email instructions starting Sunday to 60,000 newly approved Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants on how to claim their weekly benefits, along with the 82,000 whose payments are being made before adjudication.
PUA covers part-timers, independent contractors, gig workers, those whose work histories aren't long enough for regular unemployment, and others who normally would not qualify for benefits.
They must follow the certification guide and schedule posted on myunemployment.nj.gov as well as review the certifying questions to avoid payment delays, according to the state.
Certification tips can be found here: myunemployment.nj.gov/labor/myunemployment/covidinstructions.shtml.
“The USDOL (Department of Labor) has strict rules in place that we must follow when handling a claim in order to prevent fraud. Unfortunately, this also can lengthen the time it takes for claimants to receive benefits,” said Asaro-Angelo. “We are doing everything we can, working within federal guidelines, to get benefits to as many people as possible as quickly as possible."
