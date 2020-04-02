New Jersey's latest unemployment filings exceeded last week's historic levels, increasing to 206,000 in the week ending March 28 from about 155,000 the week before, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
That's a total of 362,000 people filing for unemployment benefits in the state in just two weeks, according to the state Department of Labor.
Nationally numbers of new unemployment filers doubled, from 3.3 million last week to 6.48 million this week, as increasing numbers of closed businesses could not continue meeting payrolls due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The federal labor department had made a mistake in its release Thursday, reporting New Jersey numbers from March 21 as revised down to about 115,000. But a spokesperson for the state Labor Department said the March 21 number remained at 155,454, which had increased from 9,467 the previous week.
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Digital Town Hall Thursday to discuss the unemployment process in New Jersey and help for businesses during the COVID 19 epidemic.
State Senator Mike Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen will provide information and answer questions at 2 p.m., the Chamber said Thursday.
The Digital Town Hall will be held on the Cape May County Chamber Zoom platform. To register and receive the Zoom info, click here.
“Similar to last week’s unemployment claims numbers, today’s report reflects the sacrifices American workers are making for their families, neighbors, and country in order to ‘slow the spread’," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.
He said legislation recently signed by President Donald Trump "contains significant incentives for businesses to retain workers and continue paying them, which will put businesses and workers in a better position to resume work and re-boot the economy once the virus is contained.”
The previous national high was 695,000 in October 1982.
Because casinos did not start laying off workers until the end of this reporting period, the numbers for New Jersey are not likely to yet reflect that industry's layoffs.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
