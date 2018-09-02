ATLANTIC CITY - A New Jersey woman won over $2.4 million at Borgata Saturday on a slot machine.
The woman, from Hawthorne, Passaic County, won $2,481,940.75 on the Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game, the casino announced on its Twitter feed.
According to the Borgata, the woman bet $10 and won the jackpot on her first spin.
John DeRosier
