New Jersey State Police shared this photo of a vehicle, a Ford F-250 with New Jersey license plates MHP81B, on its Facebook page on Monday morning. The truck was stolen from a home in Weymouth Township last week.

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for information related to a truck stolen in Weymouth Township last week.

New Jersey State Police shared a photo of the vehicle, a Ford F-250 with New Jersey license plates MHP81B, on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

Police said the truck was stolen from a residence in Weymouth Township sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800. Anonymous tips are welcome.

