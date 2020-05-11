Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner wanted all state residents to know that nothing has changed when it comes to responding to domestic violence, child abuse and violent crime calls.
Leusner, who is also the president of the N.J. State Association of Chiefs of Police, participated Monday afternoon in a COVID-19 virtual town hall about law enforcement during National Police Week.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, who also participated in the town hall, said domestic violence reporting numbers have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is believed the crime is being underreported.
When it comes to domestic violence, child abuse and violent crime calls, police are responding, investigating and making arrests, like they aways have, Leusner said. Domestic violence advocates are still working, and Family Success Centers are still operational, he said.
Gov. Phil Murphy was also a part of the virtual town hall. Ten police officers have lost their lives during the state’s battle with COVID-19, Murphy said, An 11th officer, Charles “Robb” Roberts of the Glen Ridge Police Department, Essex County, had his death confirmed during the 90-minute town hall.
Murphy recognized police officers for enforcing the stay-at-home orders dealing with individuals whose COVID-19 status is unknown. He especially thanked the retired officers who came back to lend a hand.
The governor said he is fighting with everything he has to receive federal aid to help cover the state’s expenses. He has talked to both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about it.
“I will not relent. I promise you that,” Murphy said.
Along with Murphy and Leusner, Marcus O. Hicks, commissioner of the N.J. Department of Corrections, was among the participants in the town hall. Prisons are one of the places nationwide where clusters of COVID-19 infections have occurred.
Cumberland County has three prisons — South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton and Bayside State Prison and the Southern State Correctional Facility, which are in the Leesburg and Delmont sections, respectively, of Maurice River Township.
Hicks talked about what the prisons were doing to mitigate COVID-19 during the town hall.
Temperature checks have been started for those entering the prisons, Hicks said. The inmate visitation program has been suspended, but there has been an increase in what is allowed as far as phone calls and mail, he said.
Inmates are not released without identification or without health care arrangements being made, Hicks said.
If inmates fall into one of four categories, it is possible they can be furloughed to their homes, Hicks said. The categories include those age 60 and older, those who have been denied parole in the last year and those with high-risk medical conditions, he said.
“We want to balance public health and public safety,” Hicks said.
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
