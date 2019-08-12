CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, according to a release from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
The motor vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred about 5:30 May 24 at Eighth Street and Bay Avenue. A white 2015 Jeep Cherokee struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk and one of the pedestrians, Thomas F. Gibbons Jr., of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, later died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.
An investigation into the accident was conducted by Ocean City police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office with the assistance of State Police, according to the statement from the Prosecutor's Office.
As a result of the investigation, no criminal charges will be filed against the driver, Barbara L. Myers, 49, of Woodbine, Sutherland announced Monday.
Myers was issued two motor vehicle summonses for failure to yield to a pedestrian and one summons for careless driving, which will be held in municipal court, Sutherland said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.