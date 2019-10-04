festivalvendors

Oktoberfest will take over Smithville this weekend.

A crisp, bright fall day will be on tap Saturday before a stretch that features temperatures with some ups, some downs, but no extreme weather to talk about.

Saturday morning will be crisp. You’ll need the longer pants and light jacket heading out in the morning. West of the parkway will start in the low to mid-40s. The milder ocean will keep the shore warmer, but even 50 would be our coldest air in quite a few months.

A bulky Canadian high pressure will move into New England from the Midwest. Winds will blow from the northeast, changing to the east with time. Winds will be lighter than Friday.

There will be a very crisp feel in the air, with dew points in the 40s. Coupled with a high temperature in the mid-60s everywhere, it will scream fall foliage weather. However, we still have some time to go. Enjoy all of the fall events on tap, like at Morey’s Piers and Smithville.

Saturday night will be great to let the breeze roll on in at night with the windows open. Even if you’ll be out late into the night, a light layer will do with evening temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s under a clear sky.

High pressure will move from New England to the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. That will bring us southerly winds, which will be enhanced by a cold front in the Midwest. Winds will be sustained around 15 mph. We’ll squeeze out as much warm air as we can from the cool, Canadian airmass.

The afternoon will move into the low to mid-70s on a dry day. Many of you could get away with shorts.

You can do that again Monday too. That cold front will only inch to the area, leading us to a very similar set up. Temperatures start out 60-65 in the morning. We’ll have a good amount of cloud cover, but it’ll still be warm with daytime highs 75-80.

Rain will come from this front, and the timing of it has been narrowed. Most of your Monday will be dry, with rain starting between 4 and 7 p.m. The rain will then continue overnight, which will come down at a good rate. By about 2 to 5 a.m., the rain will exit stage right to Atlantic City.

Considering we continue to be “abnormally dry” by the United States Drought Monitor, the rain will be needed. Expect between a 1/10 to a ¼-inch of rain, with potential for a ½ inch in spots.

After the front passes, quiet Autumn weather will dominate. Sunshine, low dew points and seasonable temperatures will takes us through the rest of the week.

