A crisp, bright fall day will be on tap Saturday before a stretch that features temperatures with some ups, some downs, but no extreme weather to talk about.
Saturday morning will be crisp. You’ll need the longer pants and light jacket heading out in the morning. West of the parkway will start in the low to mid-40s. The milder ocean will keep the shore warmer, but even 50 would be our coldest air in quite a few months.
A bulky Canadian high pressure will move into New England from the Midwest. Winds will blow from the northeast, changing to the east with time. Winds will be lighter than Friday.
There will be a very crisp feel in the air, with dew points in the 40s. Coupled with a high temperature in the mid-60s everywhere, it will scream fall foliage weather. However, we still have some time to go. Enjoy all of the fall events on tap, like at Morey’s Piers and Smithville.
Saturday night will be great to let the breeze roll on in at night with the windows open. Even if you’ll be out late into the night, a light layer will do with evening temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s under a clear sky.
Atlantic City International Airport broke daily and monthly temperature records on Wednesday.
High pressure will move from New England to the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. That will bring us southerly winds, which will be enhanced by a cold front in the Midwest. Winds will be sustained around 15 mph. We’ll squeeze out as much warm air as we can from the cool, Canadian airmass.
The afternoon will move into the low to mid-70s on a dry day. Many of you could get away with shorts.
You can do that again Monday too. That cold front will only inch to the area, leading us to a very similar set up. Temperatures start out 60-65 in the morning. We’ll have a good amount of cloud cover, but it’ll still be warm with daytime highs 75-80.
Rain will come from this front, and the timing of it has been narrowed. Most of your Monday will be dry, with rain starting between 4 and 7 p.m. The rain will then continue overnight, which will come down at a good rate. By about 2 to 5 a.m., the rain will exit stage right to Atlantic City.
Considering we continue to be “abnormally dry” by the United States Drought Monitor, the rain will be needed. Expect between a 1/10 to a ¼-inch of rain, with potential for a ½ inch in spots.
After the front passes, quiet Autumn weather will dominate. Sunshine, low dew points and seasonable temperatures will takes us through the rest of the week.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
Parts of the Garden State continues to be in a state of drought as of the Oct. 3 update. Salem County, as well as a small part of Gloucester County, were placed in moderate drought stage by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday.
Only 2.75% of the state is in moderate drought. However, 81.38% of the state is in "Abnormally Dry" conditions. This pre-drought condition includes essentially everywhere south of the White Horse Pike. This is in an increase from 66.97% on Sept. 24.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected at least once a year in New Jersey.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Crop loss is widespread
Christmas tree farms are stressed
Wells are running dry
Well drillers and bulk water haulers see increased business
Water recreation and hunting are modified
Wildlife disease outbreak is observed
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water is observed
River temperatures are warm
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs perhaps once a decade.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
