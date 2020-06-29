ATLANTIC CITY — Following the surprise announcement Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy that indoor dining would not be resuming later this week as originally planned, Golden Nugget Atlantic City's top executive revealed another restriction that could complicate casino reopenings.
Tom Pohlman, general manager of Golden Nugget, sent an email to loyalty program card members informing them that alcohol would be prohibited from casino floors and indoor bars.
"All of the casino operators are in the same boat and are still waiting for official guidelines in regards to reopening," Pohlman wrote. "This is a very fluid situation and we continue to adapt as we receive new information."
Murphy nixed plans to resume indoor dining at a limited capacity over a lack of public adherence to social distancing and face mask policies.
Atlantic City's nine casinos are permitted to resume business at 25% capacity on July 2. Five casinos — Golden Nugget, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Tropicana Atlantic City and Resorts Atlantic City are scheduled to reopen Thursday. Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City will open to invited guests on July 2 before welcoming back the general public the next day. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will host invited guests for four days before opening to the public July 6.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
