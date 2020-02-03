NORTH WILDWOOD — A fire broke out in a home on 16th Avenue Sunday morning, according to a press release. It was contained to one room by North Wildwood and Wildwood firefighters and no injuries were reported.
At around 10:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 311 E. 16th Avenue in North Wildwood for a report of a dwelling fire. First responders arriving on scene reported smoke issuing from a two-story duplex.
A search of the home found that all occupants had evacuated prior to firefighters' arrival, according to the release. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported. One occupant was treated for anxiety on the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.
