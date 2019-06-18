Summer Rain

Damon Douglas walks across Main Street in Pleasantville while the rain comes down. July 25, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

We’ll finally go a day without the risk of severe weather.

However, the showers, storms and muggy weather we have seen since Sunday will continue. There is light at the end of the tunnel, though, and it comes in time for the weekend.

The stationary front that has been with us for two-and-a-half days will wash out across the region. That leaves us unsettled still, though without the front, the timing of showers and storms becomes close to impossible to forecast.

I do not believe Wednesday will be a washout. However, it also will be tough to say when you could see a large window of dry time. Models do show the afternoon as dry, but that’s typically our most active time of the day.

So, if you have outdoor plans, I’d move them, unless they’re not extremely sensitive to rain. Temperatures will be seasonable on the mainland and cool at the shore, thanks to a southeast wind.

Showers will be present Wednesday night, so it’ll be best to leave the air conditioner on if you have it. They’ll be scattered in coverage, ending during the predawn hours Thursday. Otherwise, it’ll be a muggy night, with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Then we come to Thursday, which will be a bit of an unusual weather day. Typically, we don’t have strong low pressures passing through in June, but that is what we’ll have here.

Most of the day looks dry, so outdoor plans you may have postponed Wednesday will be good for a large part of Thursday. High temperatures will get to 80 to 85 degrees.

The center of the low will pass into New England, dragging a cold front with it. The timing for this looks to be 5 p.m. to midnight. There will be no guarntee of everywhere seeing a storm. However, if we were to see one, severe weather would be very concerning. Damaging winds would be the main threat.

After the front passes, though, we’ll be on the way to a comfortable weekend. It comes just in time, too, as the summer solstice is Friday. We’ll soak up the strongest and longest rays of the year (make sure to wear sunscreen) as early clouds give way to plenty of sun for the day.

Friday night will be very comfortable as the shores fill up. Temperatures will be in the 70s for much of the evening, bottoming out around 60 on Saturday morning.

Saturday will nearly repeat Friday, except we’ll see sun throughout the day. A breezy northerly wind will blow, as temperatures rise to near-seasonable levels. (tncms-asset)7e57fb02-3453-11e9-83db-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments