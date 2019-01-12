011319_nws_snowfear
Josh Margulis, 19, of Northfield, stocks eggs Saturday at the Tilton Market before a snowstorm was expected to hit South Jersey.

NORTHFIELD — While South Jersey waited for its second snowfall of the season Saturday afternoon, one local grocery store was keeping the shelves stocked with milk and eggs.

Kyle Mott, manager of the Tilton Market on Tilton Road, said they went through three times the normal amount of milk and eggs from customers gearing up for the storm.

“It hasn’t slowed down since this morning,” the 26-year-old Northfield resident said, calling it a “madhouse.”

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci predicts snow will continue through most of the day Sunday, ending from north to south. While most of the area will see flakes, parts of Cape May County may mix with sleet and rain, he said. Snow is expected to stick on untreated roads.

How much snow will South Jersey see this weekend?

Snow totals of 1 to 2 inches remain likely for Burlington and Ocean counties. Two to 4 inches are likely for most everywhere else, Martucci said. An area along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Cape May counties may see as much as 6 inches.

In addition to refrigerator staples, customers were picking up pre-made cakes and other confections as well as soups to get them through the storm, Mott said.

“People are getting their sweet tooth in,” he said “They’re looking for comfort food.”

However, when The Press of Atlantic City asked customers whether they were stocking up for the storm, many said they were running last-minute errands or doing their regular weekly shopping.

Rosemary Colanero, of Absecon, said she wasn’t preparing for the storm during a trip to the store Saturday afternoon.

“I always have enough stuff in my house,” she said. “You can always find something.”

