On a snowy night last year, Roger McCurdy had just gotten home from a school event for his son when he got an alert that a volunteer was needed at AtlantiCare to sit with a near-death patient.
Despite the late hour, McCurdy took a bus to the hospital from his home in Williamstown, Camden County, to be with the dying man. He wound up staying for about six hours into the early hours of the morning until the gentleman took his last breath.
Volunteers like McCurdy answer a call that perhaps not many others are able to do—they offer comfort and support to people in their last moments of life as members of No One Dies Alone, a national grassroots initiative adopted by hospitals all over the United States.
“My biggest fear is dying alone myself,” McCurdy said. “If I can be there for someone else, despite what may happen for me down the road, that’s what I want to do. When that gentleman passed, I got a letter from the nurses and staff on how much it meant to them that I was there.”
No One Dies Alone, or NODA, was started by Oregon nurse Sandra Clarke in 2001. A dying patient several years before had asked her to stay with him, which Clarke that she intended to do after checking and caring for her other patients, she said. By the time she returned, he had already passed.
She had the idea to form a community of volunteers who would come in and be with people who were alone and dying.
Lisa DiTroia, director of auxiliary and volunteer services at Shore Medical Center, said she heard about NODA while at a conference nearly 10 years ago and thought it needed to be brought to the Somers Point.
The hospital launched its program in 2009.
“It takes a special person to sit with someone in their last moment,” she said. “Volunteers who have sat with someone say it’s a privilege to be there.”
Christine Droney, community liaison for AtlantiCare’s Advanced Illness Management Program, helped bring NODA to the city and mainland hospitals in 2017.
She said it not only benefits patients, but also family members who can’t be there and hospital staff that want to, but are unable to stay.
AtlantiCare’s hospitals, which include a level 2 trauma center, see patients in critical conditions, some of whom are tourists with no family nearby, which is why they may end up alone, Droney said.
The region has large elderly and homeless populations as well, she said, which may lead to someone being alone in the hospital at the end of their life.
That’s where volunteers like McCurdy and Rose Ewing, of Absecon, come in.
“I’ve been a volunteer at hospitals and nursing homes for many years, and it made me so sad to see people die alone, all the time,” Ewing said. “When this program opened, I jumped right on board.”
The foundation of NODA is present at the hospitals, and each has its own volunteer eligibility requirements and program elements.
At Shore, DiTroia said people must volunteer in a different capacity for at least six months before entering NODA. The group of about 20 volunteers brings in anything they think will comfort patients and often read, sing or pray when holding vigil.
At AtlantiCare, Droney said they vet volunteers who can provide compassion to patients. There are about 70 volunteers—a mix of hospital staff and community members—who split time between the two hospitals.
Volunteers use NODA kits that include prayer books, an electronic candle, a handmade crocheted blanked, an iPad to play music or video and other items.
McCurdy volunteers when he can. He also works at AtlantiCare as an emergency room tech while going to school and raising his son.
Ewing, who used to working at AtlantiCare in billing, lost her husband just a few months before volunteering for NODA and said holding vigil for others actually helped her.
People may think it might be incredibly painful to sit with someone as they die, but Ewing said it is a privilege.
“I sat with a man whose elderly siblings could not come up, and later went to the funeral mass, which was held at my church,” she said. “I told the family that he did not die alone, and they were so, so grateful. It can be a really beautiful experience.”
