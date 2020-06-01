Most of the state’s nonessential businesses can reopen June 15, along with outdoor dining at restaurants, as Stage 2 of reopening starts, said Gov. Phil Murphy at his Monday COVID-19 news conference.
And a week after that, on June 22, salons and barber shops may reopen. Gyms will also be allowed to open soon, but Murphy did not have an exact date on those, he said.
He said weeks of downward trends in rates of those testing positive, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 allowed him to make the decision.
“Assuming we do not see a precipitous backslide that would put the brakes to the plan — and we reserve that right — we will enter Stage 2 on Monday, June 15.”
The reopenings include libraries and likely religious institutions, which at his daily briefing on Friday the governor said, “As long as our health metrics continue to trend in the right direction, I anticipate being able to raise the limits on indoor gatherings in a way that will allow for greater indoor religious services beginning the weekend of June 12.”
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said Monday that Murphy made a move in the right direction, but Atlantic County needs more.
“We are still waiting for the governor to approve the responsible plan submitted to him to open our casinos so the 27,000 families who are out work — many of whom have not received one penny of unemployment benefits in 10 weeks — can earn a living so they can literally put food on their tables to feed their families," Brown said.
Business leaders expressed relief at getting some certainty and predictability in the reopening plan.
"While we recognize that the pace of the reopenings cannot come quick enough for many businesses, today's movement forward is a needed step toward a safe and sustainable reopening that emphasizes the health, safety and welfare of our workforce, customers and vendors," said Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.
State guidance for how businesses will need to do things differently to continue to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus will be announced soon, Murphy said.
"Once the guidance is received, businesses can make needed changes to their facilities and business models as they move toward their target reopening date,” Siekerka said. “So many of our New Jersey Main Street businesses, who are in dire economic straits, are desperate to reopen and are prepared to do so in a safe manner. Further, getting our workforce back to work is critical given the unprecedented demands on our unemployment insurance fund. “
Murphy did say, however, that the guidance will probably look a lot like what essential businesses have been operating under.
“It’s going to be capacity, social distancing, markers on the ground — maybe some Plexiglass stuff,” Murphy said. “And I would think outdoor dining would have … the distance between tables, temperature checks on the way in — masks, gloves, my guess is more paper menus than not, but that’s to come.”
Even with the good news, Murphy cautioned New Jersey remains a national leader in cases and deaths.
"We are still seeing more positives per capita, hospitalizations and deaths than (most) other states," Murphy said.
He said New Jersey is 14th in new cases per day, first in hospitalizations, and fourth in deaths.
And he said the state has lost 11,721 people to complications of the virus, which is close to the number of the state's residents lost in combat in four years during World War II.
In discussing the violence in Atlantic City and Trenton over the weekend, related to protests of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Murphy said people should realize the looting and criminal acts were done by a small number of participants, and that the vast majority of protesters have been peaceful.
"Let’s focus on the overwhelming amount of folks doing the right thing," Murphy said.
