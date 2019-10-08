Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Absecon on Shore Rd. and White Horse Pike closed due to Storm Stella Tuesday March 14, 2017. Winter Storm Stella, raked-up the Southern New Jersey coast with high winds and heavy rains, causing moderate beach erosion and tidal flooding. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Wednesday will be the first of three days with a coastal storm meandering a few hundred miles offshore. The storm may even become Tropical Storm Melissa. Regardless of whether it’s named, at least five rounds of coastal flooding and gusty winds will be prevalent.
Low pressure will sit south of Cape Cod and east of Cape May during the day. High pressure will not be too far to our north and will cause the storm to stop moving and flail around through Friday. It has a warm core to it, which is where tropical systems come from. As long as it continues to strengthen, we would have a tropical depression or tropical storm on our hands.
It’ll be another damp and cloudy start to the day Wednesday. This time, though, there will be periods of rain, as precipitation moved in on Tuesday night. Carry the umbrella throughout the morning, but make sure it’s a sturdy one. Winds will be from the northeast at 15-20 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph.
It will be a washout in the sense that we’ll have a wet ground throughout the day. However, if you will be OK with that and can do what you need to outside in between periods of rain, it’ll be fine. Rainfall amounts will be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches. In terms of our drought situation, it’ll help a little bit, but we’ll still need more of these to dig out of our “abnormally dry” conditions.
Temperatures will sit between 60-65 degrees for much of the day. Carry the extra layer.
After 4 to 7 p.m. the rain will come to an end. However, the cloudy sky will remain and the winds will stay stiff. We will also introduce one of many high-tide flooding cycles to come. The evening one will be minor stage. That is the typical flooding we see here in the region. Move your cars if you need to, and be prepared for water to slow you down on the road in some spots.
Overnight, we’ll drop to the mid-50s on the mainland and around 60 on the shore. Not a bad night for the windows open after all.
Thursday and Friday will then be about the same. Even though it won’t look the nicest, Thursday will almost definitely be dry. On Friday, two areas of mid-level energy will pass through early morning and later in the day, bringing a risk of showers to the shore. The wind will still whip from the northeast everywhere, especially at the shore.
The coastal flooding will be the main story here both days. Expect minor flooding for the a.m. tide. During the evening, though, it’ll go up a stage to moderate, I believe. The last time we had moderate flooding was Oct. 27, 2018. Every shore town will have some water. Road closures will be likely in spots and, if you aren’t careful, your vehicle will float away.
Saturday’s weather will begin a slow ease into a bright start of the following week.
Expect some sunshine, and the breeze will drop.
However, coastal flooding, likely minor, will remain. Sunday will be full of sun and could be our first flood-free day for a few days.
Finally, besides the coastal flooding, this is not the week for recreational boating. The sea will be high and expect white caps on the ocean and possibly the bay. It will not be good for swimming or surfing, either, with a high risk of rip currents.
A dog pokes his head out of a vehicle splashing though a flooded Black Horse Pike/ Rt. 322, in West Atlantic City, during the season's first nor'easter in South Jersey. The road was closed further ahead and all vehicles were forced to turn around. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Travel Inn, off the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, suffered some of the most serious flooding during Saturday’s story. For more photos, go to PressofAC.com.
