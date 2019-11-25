LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A North Cape May man died after an early morning accident Sunday on the Garden State Parkway, according to New Jersey State Police.
Troopers responded to the northbound lane near mile marker 58.3 at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, police said.
A Honda CRV struck the side of a disabled Ford Edge, police said. The driver of the Ford, Stephen M. Chiarle, 48, of North Cape May, died from his injuries, police said. The driver of the Honda, Stephen Izzo, 35, of Milmay, suffered serious injuries, police said.
Chiarle was a father to eight children, according to a GoFundMe page set up Sunday which has already raised $4,200 of a $5,000 goal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.