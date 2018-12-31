ATLANTIC CITY — A North Carolina man was arrested Sunday night after he was found to be in possession of a loaded, stolen handgun, police said.
At 6:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman inside a vehicle near Brighton and Atlantic Avenues. When officers located the car, they spoke with the driver, identified as K'Vonne Smith, 29, of Winston-Salem.
Smith told police he was arguing with a female passenger. Smith was removed from the vehicle and admitted to having a handgun. Officers took Smith into custody and found the loaded handgun from his pocket.
The handgun was reported stolen from North Carolina. A police investigation found no evidence of an assault, but Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.
