North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest: On The Road

ON THE ROAD: The only place on the Jersey Shore with a concert venue on the beach? How about some of the only free beaches in the state? We checked off the final two Wildwoods from our On The Road list as we visited North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest on this bright and comfortable July day!
Watch the video (www.pressofac.com/weather) to explore North Wildwood's newest and biggest attraction, the Seaport Pier. There, we met with Gavin Wolfe and Mayor Rosenello. The Mayor explains why this town is a South Jersey Special.
If you want a healthy meal off the beach, Diane Bass and the crew at Fresh On Fifth Cafe have you covered. Shout-out to Brenna Crowder, Lawrence and Vanessa DiPalma at the cafe for showing us how Dragonfruit Bowls are done.
Finally, events are the name of the game in Wildwood Crest. Frank Basile (shoutout to Italy today) lays out what you can do in both sunny and rainy weather, while also giving us the South Jersey Special answer.
It's a loaded video with plenty to do and take in. If you haven't been to The Wildwoods this may be the weekend to visit. We have the full seven day forecast for you too.
