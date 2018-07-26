North Wildwood female officers take on the 'lip sync challenge'

North Wildwood police Sgt. Katherine Madden with Ofcs. Laura Loftus and Amanda Reiser posted a three minute video to the department's official Facebook page Thursday, participating in the nation-wide "police lip sync challenge"

Another viral video challenge is sweeping the shores. 

North Wildwood police Sgt. Katherine Madden with Ofcs. Laura Loftus and Amanda Reiser posted a three minute video to the department's official Facebook page Thursday, lip syncing the doo-wop classic "Under the Boardwalk" by the Drifters and Aretha Franklin's "Respect".

At the end of the video, the three women challenged the men of the North Wildwood Police Department to make their own lip sync.

Earlier this week, the Millville Police Department took the challenge adding to the nation-wide viral trend. 

