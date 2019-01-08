Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

A North Wildwood man was arrested Sunday morning after police said he broke into a vacant restaurant and started a small fire inside.

According to North Wildwood police, Officer Joseph Kopetsky was on patrol in the area of 18th and New Jersey Avenues when he observed someone walk out from behind the former location of Woody’s Café, which has been closed since 2014.

Kopetsky made contact with the man and identified him as Ralph Otto, 54, who Kopetsky observed had a fresh laceration on his hand and blood on his clothes.

Police said that after investigation, they found that Otto broke a window with his hand to gain access into the vacant property. Police said he also set a small fire inside that had been extinguished prior to police arrival.

Otto was arrested and charged with arson, burglary and criminal mischief and was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant.

