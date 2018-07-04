From Shore Road in Northfield to the bike path in Linwood, Mainland residents celebrated the Fourth of July. It might have been hot and muggy but for the hundreds of families, as well as organizations that take part in the events, there was no better way to kick off Independence Day.
In Northfield, families lined the streets to enjoy the annual parade while others competed in the Connolly Mile race. For the Smith family, it is a special day when they compete for the Macushla Cup. Macushla, which means “darling” in Gaelic, is what Smith family patriarch Len Smith called his wife, Lois, every day of their life together. Their children and grandchildren compete in the annual July 4th race for the honor of taking the cup home for the year. To win, it is the lowest combined time of two team members and this year it was the father-son team of Kevin and Shane Smith of Bethlehem, Pa.
In Linwood, bikes were decorated in red, white and blue as they headed down the bike path and back to the Linwood Historical Society and Linwood Fire Dept. There were tours of the museum and the fire department as well. Homemade blueberry pies were the hottest item of the day.
