Northfield Democrat Councilwoman Susan M. Korngut, an attorney, will run for Atlantic County Executive, challenging long-time Executive Dennis Levinson.
"County government has been stuck in 'cruise control' for too long. We need to make bold moves to improve the lives of our residents," said Korngut. "It's time for new leadership to tackle the problems we face head-on, from growing our economy to combating income inequality to protecting our most vulnerable citizens."
Korngut will seek the Democratic nomination for Atlantic County Executive at the 44th Annual Atlantic County Democratic Convention this Sunday, March 24 at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
Korngut was elected to Northfield Council in 2017.
"Anyone who has ever stepped into court with me knows I have never been one to make peace with the status quo," said Korngut. "As a practicing attorney for more than twenty years, I know how to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. Every single day, I get to stand up for the underdog, the bullied, the voiceless."
Korngut is a graduate of The American University and The Dickinson School of Law, she said. She is a family law attorney and owns her own legal practice in Northfield.
Korngut previously served on the board of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and has been active in organizing events to highlight women in politics, survivors of sexual assault, and civil rights icons. She was born and raised in Atlantic County.
For more information about the Convention, please email info@atlanticdemocrats.com.
