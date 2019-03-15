NORTHFIELD— Seven people, including two Margate firefighters, a Ventnor police officer and an owner of Tony's Baltimore Grill, were charged in connection with the ongoing compounding medication fraud case.
William Hickman, 42, Sara Hickman, 42, Thomas Schallus, 42, Thomas Sher, 46, all of Northfield; Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon; John Sher, 37, of Margate City; and Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, were all charged for heath care fraud in a 50-count federal grand jury indictment, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Friday.
William and Sara Hickman, who are married, and Pugh were also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and individual acts of money laundering.
The Hickmans both pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio in Camden federal court Friday.
William Hickman, who worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative, and his wife are believed to have run a company known as Boardwalk Medical LLC, which received a cut of the profits that a compound medical company made by securing false prescriptions, according to the indictment.
Officials said the Hickmans then had Pugh and other conspirators recruit individuals who had coverage for compounded medications, and those conspirators found additional recruiters, including Schallus, John Sher, Thomas Sher and Broccoli.
William Hickman's bail was set at $100,000 secured bond and he will not be allowed to travel.
Hickman's attorney said his client had paid for tickets for a trip to Florida next week and to Puerto Rico over Easter.
Donio denied this request, saying Hickman is a flight risk.
He is to appear before Judge Robert B. Kugler on March 21.
Sara Hickman received the same bail conditions and her travel is also restricted to the state.
Pugh, who is an owner of Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, also pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Michael Baldassare, Pugh's attorney, claimed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office "smears" Pugh’s name.
"He is a well-respected local businessman and he is presumed innocent. After a two year, multi-million dollar failure to find any evidence against the big corporate players, the prosecutors are trying to bully police officers, teachers and hard-working local business people," Baldassare said. "That's why they do the cheap tactic of a perp walk. This is very troubling and it will not stand."
According to the indictment, Pugh got Schallus to become a recruiter in exchange for a share of the money that Pugh received for the prescriptions.
His bail was set for $100,000 unsecured bonds and his travel was also restricted to the state.
Schallus, who was an interim sergeant with the Ventnor police department, also pleaded not guilty.
He was due for a promotion, but was suspended from the department without pay effective Thursday, Police Chief Doug Biagi confirmed. He also had his service weapon taken and had two additional guns transferred to his brother, an officer in West Hampton.
John Sher pleaded not guilty. He and his brother Thomas Sher worked as firefighters in the Margate City Fire Department along with their brother Michael Sher, who also pleaded guilty for his involvement in the fraud in March.
Michael Sher also previously served as the vice president of the Margate Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Local 41.
The indictment claims Michael Sher secured agreements with his brothers, offering them a share of the profits generated by the false prescriptions if they also became recruiters.
The prosecution requested no contact with any of the brothers because of their involvement in the case and a fourth brother being a "possible witness."
Donio ruled the brothers can meet only if there is one parent present and if they do not discuss the case.
Margate Mayor Michael Becker said that the process for indicted public employees means they are suspended without pay.
"Its a sad day in Margate, but we have a plan in place to ensure public safety," Becker said.
Since August 2017, 30 people have been charged in the scheme.
The fraud scheme first came to light in July 2017 after reports of federal subpoenas in Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City requesting information about employee health benefits.
It targeted individuals on state health benefits plans, such as teachers, firefighters, police officers and state troopers. Recruiters offered the public employees hundreds of dollars per month to agree to obtain prescription compounded medications without any examination by a medical professional.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the defendants recruited individuals from July 2014 to April 2016 asking them to get expensive and medically unnecessary compound medication from a Louisiana pharmacy, identified in the indictment as the “Compounding Pharmacy.”
The Compounding Pharmacy agreed to pay Boardwalk Medical LLC a percentage of the amount that it received for prescriptions Boardwalk Medical obtained, officials said.
The Hickmans' corporation also has ties to the late Dr. James Kaufman, who was charged in his wife April's 2012 murder and had ties to an opioid ring with the Pagans motorcycle gang.
The warrant used to search Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township medical practice names Boardwalk Medical LLC as the local company that split the profits after Kauffman wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions to a company in Louisiana.
The defendants paid individuals to agree to receive prescription medications from the Compounding Pharmacy. The defendants completed prescriptions for these individuals and selected the most expensive medications with the highest number of refills to obtain the highest possible insurance reimbursement.
Matthew Tedesco, a Linwood pharmaceutical representative who was the first person to plead guilty in the scheme, secured this kind of agreement with Broccoli.
The Compounding Pharmacy got over $50 million for compounded medications and paid the Hickmans over $26 million for prescriptions obtained by the conspiracy. The Hickmans then paid a portion of that amount to Pugh, Schallus, John Sher, Thomas Sher, Christopher Broccoli, and others.
Those in the fraud targeted state and local government and education employees, including teachers, firefighters, municipal police officers and state troopers, who had insurance coverage for these particular compound medications – including pain, scar, antifungal, and libido creams, as well as vitamin combinations – that were reimbursed for thousands of dollars for a one-month supply.
William Hickman paid Dr. John Gaffney, who was a doctor of osteopathy with a medical practice in Margate, to reward him for signing prescriptions without examining the patients.
Gaffney previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and admitted taking payments and signing prescriptions for patients he did not see, officials said.
The story is developing check back for more details.
Staff writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
