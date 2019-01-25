MAYS LANDING– A 31-year-old Northfield man was sentenced to nine years in state prison Friday after being found guilty of burglarizing his neighbor's home in 2016.

Kevin L. White Jr. was found guilty of two counts of second-degree burglary in December, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. 

According to police, White was one of two men who broke into his neighbor's Jackson Avenue home in the early morning hours of Nov. 20, 2016.

Police said White went into an upstairs bedroom where a woman was sleeping with her 2-year-old child, laid on top of her and then dragged her to another room. The woman was able to break free and the two men fled from the home. White was arrested by Northfield Police a few days later.

White must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

