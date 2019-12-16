CAMDEN — A Northfield pharmaceutical representative admitted his role Monday in a health care fraud conspiracy and to obstructing justice by telling witnesses to lie to the grand jury investigating the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey.
Mark Bruno, 45, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler in federal court to an information charging him with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and obstruction of justice, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
According to Carpenito, documents filed in these cases, and statements made in court stated the following:
Compounded medications are specialty medications mixed by a pharmacist to meet the specific medical needs of an individual patient.
Although compounded drugs are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA, they are properly prescribed when a physician determines that an FDA-approved medication does not meet the health needs of a particular patient, such as if a patient is allergic to a dye or other ingredient.
Bruno worked for a company that marketed compounded medications and received a percentage of the insurance payments.
Bruno introduced a doctor to the company and received a percentage of the payments for prescriptions that the doctor wrote, Carpenito said. Bruno and others paid the doctor to reward him for signing prescriptions, he said.
Bruno recruited individuals covered by New Jersey state insurance plans because he knew that those plans paid thousands of dollars for certain compounded medications, Carpenito said.
Bruno paid several of these individuals to see his doctor and receive prescriptions for compounded medications. Bruno received $68,872 from the company and caused $524,935 in losses, Carpenito said.
Bruno learned last year that the federal grand jury was investigating him.
This year, two individuals paid by Bruno to receive compounded medications told him that they had received subpoenas to testify in the grand jury, and another two told Bruno that they were contacted by the FBI, Carpenito said.
Bruno told the first two to lie in the grand jury and deny that he paid them, Carpenito said. Bruno told the other two to tell the FBI that he had not paid them, he said.
The heath care fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges to which Bruno pleaded guilty each carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense, Carpenito said.
Sentencing for Bruno is scheduled for March 24, Carpenito said.
In a separate health care fraud conspiracy, Trenton doctor Daniel Oswari, 48, of Bordentown, Burlington County, also admitted his role on Monday for defrauding New Jersey state health benefits programs and accepting kickbacks in exchange for referring laboratory work, Carpenito said.
The health care fraud and wire fraud conspiracy count to which Oswari pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense, Carpenito said.
The kickbacks conspiracy count to which Oswari also pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, Carpenito said.
Sentencing for Oswari is scheduled for March 23, Carpenito said.
Kristie Masucci
Kristie Masucci, of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township, a former pharmaceutical representative from Ocean County was sentenced in August 20, 2019, to 24 months in prison, three years probation and faces restitution of more than $1.8 million.
Masucci served as a recruiter from January 2015 through February 2016, persuading individuals in Atlantic County and elsewhere with state benefits to obtain medically unnecessary compounded medications from an out-of-state pharmacy. She admitted to receiving $388,608 for her role in the conspiracy.
Matthew Tedesco
Robert Bessey
Robert Bessey, of Philadelphia, a gym floor installer, agreed to forfeit $485,540 and pay restitution of at least $2.7 million.
Steve Urbanski
Michael Pepper
Michael Pepper, of Northfield, a retired Atlantic City firefighter, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health-benefits fraud. As part of the plea agreement, Pepper will forfeit $113,627 and pay restitution of $719,481.
Thomas Hodnett
Thomas Hodnett, of Voorhees, a pharmaceutical sales representative, served as recruiter in the conspiracy. Hodnett agreed to forfeit more than $269,966 and pay restitution of $1.5 million.
John Gaffney
Judd Holt
Judd Holt, of Marlton, a Burlington County pharmaceutical representative, pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Holt defrauded health-insurance plans of more than $769,000 and must forfeit more than $95,000.
George Gavras
George Gavras, of Moorestown, a Burlington County pharmaceutical representative, pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Gavras admitted to defrauding plans of more than $679,000 and must forfeit more than $204,000.
Richard Zappala
Michael Neopolitan
Michael Neopolitan, of Willow Grove, a pharmaceutical sales representative, has admitted to defrauding New Jersey state health benefits programs and other insurers out of millions of dollars by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.
Andrew Gerstel
Andrew Gerstel, of Galloway Township, is a pharmaceutical representative. As part of his plea agreement, Gerstel must forfeit $184,389 in criminal proceeds he received for his role in the scheme and pay restitution of at least $483,946. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
Timothy Frazier
Timothy Frazier, of Galloway Township, a commercial construction estimator, submitted fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.
Michael Pilate
Michael Pilate, of Williamstown, and a Pleasantville High School guidance counselor, was described in court as a mid-level conspirator who received $500 from a co-conspirator per prescription he filled, according to court testimony. He also recruited other people and paid them each $500 per prescription, according to court testimony. As part of Pilate’s plea agreement, he must forfeit $392,684 and pay restitution of $3.49 million — the amount of fraud resulting from his participation in the scheme.
Shawn Sypherd
Shawn Sypherd, of Upper Township, a middle school teacher, admitted to conspiracy to commit fraud of the State Health Benefits Plan. Sypherd’s actions resulted in more than $2.4 million in fraudulent reimbursements from the State Health Benefits Plan. He received more than $354,264 for his role as a recruiter, according to court documents.
Nicholas Tedesco
Michael J. Sher
Richard Erick McAllister
William Hunter
William Hunter, an industrial equipment salesman from Sewell, must forfeit about $245,020 and pay restitution of at least $1.32 million, according to his plea agreement.
Tara LaMonaca
Robert Madonna
James Wildman
James Wildman, of Marmora, an Ocean City school maintenance worker, admitted serving as a recruiter in the conspiracy, persuading individuals, especially those on the state health benefits plan, to obtain medically unnecessary compounded prescriptions in exchange for money. Wildman said he received $657,040 for his role in the scheme.
Corey Sutor
Corey Sutor, of Egg Harbor Township, a Ventnor firefighter, admitted to receiving about $150,000 for his role in the scheme. He joined the Ventnor Fire Department in 2008.
Edward Sutor
Edward Sutor, of Linwood, a Ventnor firefighter, admitted to receiving about $335,552 for his role in the scheme. Edward Sutor stated with the department in 2013.
William Hickman
Sara Hickman
Brian Pugh
Thomas Schallus
Christopher Broccoli
Christopher Broccoli, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter, was charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and with individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud
Thomas Sher
John Sher
Jason Chacker
Jason Chacker, 36, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, a physician’s assistant who practiced in Mercer County, pleaded guilty in October 2019 before Judge Robert Kugler to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in the scheme involving compounded medications.
Steven Monaco
Laboratory sales representative Steven Monaco, 37, of Sewell, who founded and operated SMJ Consultants LLC, pleaded not guilty in October 2019 after being charged in a 33-count indictment with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.
Daniel Oswari
Dr. Daniel Oswari, 48, of Bordentown, who operated a practice in Trenton, pleaded not guilty in October 2019 after being charged in a 33-count indictment with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.
Michael Goldis
Dr. Michael Goldis, 63, of Mount Laurel, who operated a practice in Stratford, pleaded not guilty in October 2019 after being charged in a 33-count indictment with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones, 25, of Willingboro, who worked as a medical assistant for Goldis, pleaded not guilty in October 2019 after being charged in a 33-count indictment with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.
