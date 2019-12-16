Federal Court in Camden

CAMDEN — A Northfield pharmaceutical representative admitted his role Monday in a health care fraud conspiracy and to obstructing justice by telling witnesses to lie to the grand jury investigating the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey.

Mark Bruno, 45, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler in federal court to an information charging him with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and obstruction of justice, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

According to Carpenito, documents filed in these cases, and statements made in court stated the following:

Compounded medications are specialty medications mixed by a pharmacist to meet the specific medical needs of an individual patient.

Although compounded drugs are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA, they are properly prescribed when a physician determines that an FDA-approved medication does not meet the health needs of a particular patient, such as if a patient is allergic to a dye or other ingredient.

Bruno worked for a company that marketed compounded medications and received a percentage of the insurance payments.

Bruno introduced a doctor to the company and received a percentage of the payments for prescriptions that the doctor wrote, Carpenito said. Bruno and others paid the doctor to reward him for signing prescriptions, he said.

Bruno recruited individuals covered by New Jersey state insurance plans because he knew that those plans paid thousands of dollars for certain compounded medications, Carpenito said.

Bruno paid several of these individuals to see his doctor and receive prescriptions for compounded medications. Bruno received $68,872 from the company and caused $524,935 in losses, Carpenito said.

Bruno learned last year that the federal grand jury was investigating him.

This year, two individuals paid by Bruno to receive compounded medications told him that they had received subpoenas to testify in the grand jury, and another two told Bruno that they were contacted by the FBI, Carpenito said.

Bruno told the first two to lie in the grand jury and deny that he paid them, Carpenito said. Bruno told the other two to tell the FBI that he had not paid them, he said.

The heath care fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges to which Bruno pleaded guilty each carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense, Carpenito said.

Sentencing for Bruno is scheduled for March 24, Carpenito said.

In a separate health care fraud conspiracy, Trenton doctor Daniel Oswari, 48, of Bordentown, Burlington County, also admitted his role on Monday for defrauding New Jersey state health benefits programs and accepting kickbacks in exchange for referring laboratory work, Carpenito said.

The health care fraud and wire fraud conspiracy count to which Oswari pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense, Carpenito said.

The kickbacks conspiracy count to which Oswari also pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, Carpenito said.

Sentencing for Oswari is scheduled for March 23, Carpenito said.

