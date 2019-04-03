HAMILTON — Hamilton Police have charged a Northfield woman in connection with the death of a dog on her property.
On March 6, officers responded to a property owned by Kimberlynn Jurkowski, 59, on Scranton Avenue for an animal cruelty investigation and found four dogs in kennels outside, one of which was dead.
Shore Animal Control took possession of the three living dogs, and the New Jersey Animal Health Laboratory in Ewing conducted a necropsy on the dead dog, determining its cause of death as congestive heart failure.
Jurkowski is charged with four counts of animal cruelty and four counts of abandoning a domesticated animal.
A former tenured Atlantic City school librarian, Jurkowski was convicted in 2013 of defrauding the Hamilton Township school district of nearly $24,000. The district had paid for tutoring for Jurkowski’s two children, and when the tutoring stopped, she and the tutor continued to bill the district for six more months.
