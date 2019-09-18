High temperatures barely over 70 degrees and near lip balm weather signal the end of the summer. So too, will be the last 7 p.m. sunsets of the year.
As the sun sinks further and further into the Southern Hemisphere, the amount of daylight time in the Northern Hemisphere continues to shrink. South Jersey is no stranger to this. On the summer solstice, June 21, Atlantic City had 14 hours and 56 minutes worth of daylight. On September 18, over 2.5 hours of blue sky has been traded in for the dark nights. That means shorter days at the beach, football fields turning on the lights on earlier, but also less time with the sunglasses on.
September 18 will also be when Atlantic City has its last 7 p.m. sunset of the year. However, some places in South Jersey will still have an extra couple of days of longer daylight at the end of the day.
The sun moves east to west throughout the day, but it also shifts from north to south between the summer and winter solstices. Therefore, the earlier sunsets move from northeast to southwest. Stow Creek's sunset on September 18 has five more minutes to the back end of the day than Atlantic City.
Atlantic City does make up for it with the sunrises, though. Their sunrise is five minutes earlier, good for those early birds, and perhaps for your wallet. Research shows that being on the eastern edge of the time zone corresponds to higher income and wages.
Or, if you like the sun deep into the p.m. hours, try Indianapolis. Their last 7 p.m. sunset will be a full month later than Atlantic City. Sitting on the western edge of the Eastern Time Zone, it'll take until September 28 to reach that feat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.