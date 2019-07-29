Today’s lead topic is the marvelous “midsummer meteor maximum.” But we’re also going to discuss the upcoming pairings of the moon with Jupiter and Saturn — and visit again the meaning of the Apollo 11 moon-landing.
Shooting star shootout: A meteor — also called a “shooting star” or “falling star” — is actually the streak of light you see when a piece of space dust or rock burns up from friction when it enters Earth’s upper atmosphere at tremendous speed. A “meteor shower” is an enhanced numbers of meteors all seeming to shoot out from a single point among the constellations — the shower’s “radiant.” And most meteor showers are seen every year on the same dates because those are the dates when Earth passes near the orbits of comets from whose ice the meteoroidal particles were originally released.
Late July through mid-August is the time when several of the year’s strongest meteor showers overlap, producing the “midsummer meteor maximum.” Unfortunately, this year some of the best hours of the strongest summer meteor shower — the Perseids — will be spoiled by bright moonlight. However, this week offers us the best nights of the Delta Aquarid meteor shower with little or no interference from moonlight. And, if you are willing to go out between about 3 a.m. (moonset) and 4:30 a.m. (when morning twilight strengthens) on Sunday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 12, you can catch at least a short period of the Perseids in a fully dark sky on their second and third strongest nights.
These meteor showers get much stronger late at night (midnight and later) and you also need to take into account haze and city light pollution. If you want to see up to 10 or 15 Delta Aquarids coming out of the south after midnight on nights this week, or several times as many Perseids zooming out of the northeast in those pre-dawn periods on Aug. 11 and 12, you need to have a clear night and observe many miles from city lights.
Of course, even in the city you may catch some of the brighter meteors, including a few “fireballs,” meteors that outshine even the brightest planets. Look also for vivid colors, dramatic bursts, and lingering trails of glow from some of the meteors.
The Delta Aquarids glide out of the south or southwest, and the Perseids zip at much greater apparent speed out of the northeast. So I call this marvelous setup a “shooting star shootout.”
The moon's pairings with Jupiter and Saturn: At nightfall on Friday Aug. 9, the gibbous (more than half-lit) moon glows very close to the upper left of the brightest currently visible planet, Jupiter. Then on Sunday, Aug. 11, look for the fairly bright light of Saturn not too far to the left of the moon.
When you watch the moon these next few weeks, you will probably continue thinking of or, if you are old enough, reminiscing about the first manned moon landing, 50 summers ago.
More 50th anniversary moon landing memories: I stood in a state of awe back on July 20 — the moon landing anniversary — as I watched the late-rising moon out my backdoor window. I hope that many of you had your own marvelous moments watching the moon or video of the Apollo 11 and relishing the wonder.
In the installment of this column I wrote 40 years ago I explained why this epic event could make an ultimate difference in humanity…
“…The worlds that shine and soar above are not for thoughtless material exploitation or squandering ... these worlds are there for enjoyment of their beauty and grandeur — an enjoyment that can never be hoarded because it is truly inexhaustible.”
“The values of the Apollo 11 mission and Tranquility Base are seen properly not from a 10-years’ perspective or even that of a century. The act itself is one that can be appreciated only in the eternal time of the true dreamer — a time in which even vast space can never be the final frontier, for it is ventured through and appreciated by the endless wonder of the spirit and the mind.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.