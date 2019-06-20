LACEY TOWNSHIP— The federal government approved the sale of the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station to Holtec International, a Camden-based firm that plans to decommission and dismantle the plant.
On Thursday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced it granted a license transfer for the plant from Exelon Generation Co. to a Holtec-owned subsidiary called Oyster Creek Environmental Protection LLC.
The regulatory agency approved a license for Holtec Decommissioning International to carry out their speedier decommissioning plan.
"In reviewing the license transfer application, the NRC staff considered OCEP’s and HDI’s technical and financial qualifications, the adequacy of Oyster Creek’s decommissioning trust funds to complete the radiological decommissioning of the plant," the NRC said in a news release.
The three companies requested the transfer last August, a month before the plant closed, the NRC said. The license transfer includes a dry cask spent fuel storage installation at Oyster Creek.
The license transfer will not be finalized until the sale of the plant is complete.
“This rapid regulatory approval is a significant achievement for our company and the industry as we undertake the prompt decommissioning of Oyster Creek,” Holtec President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kris Singh said in a statement.
