Third heat wave of the month hits South Jersey

Pools and slides at OC Waterpark on the boardwalk is packed with patrons of all ages looking to beat the heat Monday as the third heat wave of the month makes its way through South Jersey. Monday, August 27

Scorching heat and humidity Saturday came with temperature records all across the region. 

Atlantic City International Airport, southeastern New Jersey's official climate station, reached 99 degrees. That broke the previous record of 97 degrees back in 1991. Records at the airport go back to 1943. 

It's not just the daytime that was stifling, it's the overnights, too. A record warmer low temperature of 81 degrees was recorded, breaking the previous record of 79 degrees in 2015. This also has a spot among the all-time warmest nighttime temperatures. The 81 degree reading was the 6th warmest reading of all time. The all-time record is 84 degrees, back during the historic heat wave of July 2011. 

Other climate sites in South Jersey also broke records. Cape May broke a pair of records Saturday in the hottest day on record, at 96 degrees, as well as the warmest overnight low, at 78 degrees. Cape May's observational history stretch all the way back to 1894, making the record even more impressive. 

Millville Executive airport did not reach a record high, but did break the daily maximum low temperature, also at 78 degrees. That was the tenth warmer night of all-time, which runs back to 1947.

Additional heat records will be likely on Sunday around the area as the six to seven day heat wave stretches on. The first 100 degree day since 2012 at Atlantic City International Airport will be possible. 

