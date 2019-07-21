Scorching heat and humidity Saturday came with temperature records all across the region.
Atlantic City International Airport, southeastern New Jersey's official climate station, reached 99 degrees. That broke the previous record of 97 degrees back in 1991. Records at the airport go back to 1943.
It's not just the daytime that was stifling, it's the overnights, too. A record warmer low temperature of 81 degrees was recorded, breaking the previous record of 79 degrees in 2015. This also has a spot among the all-time warmest nighttime temperatures. The 81 degree reading was the 6th warmest reading of all time. The all-time record is 84 degrees, back during the historic heat wave of July 2011.
Other climate sites in South Jersey also broke records. Cape May broke a pair of records Saturday in the hottest day on record, at 96 degrees, as well as the warmest overnight low, at 78 degrees. Cape May's observational history stretch all the way back to 1894, making the record even more impressive.
Millville Executive airport did not reach a record high, but did break the daily maximum low temperature, also at 78 degrees. That was the tenth warmer night of all-time, which runs back to 1947.
Additional heat records will be likely on Sunday around the area as the six to seven day heat wave stretches on. The first 100 degree day since 2012 at Atlantic City International Airport will be possible.
The region is now in an Excessive Heat Warning
What does the heat index forecast have to be for an excessive heat warning?
Why is this all happening?
Will we be breaking any records along the way?
South Jersey did something Sunday morning that never happened in recorded history
In fact, that's a great indicator that we will reach 100 Sunday
Six to seven day heat waves are becoming more common
Watch where you walk your pets during a heat wave
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? Well, if it's too hot for bare feet, it's too hot for bare paws, too.
Using just a temperature gun and the grounds at The Press building in Pleasantville, the surface temperature of the blacktop, sidewalk and grass was measured on Wednesday.
The blacktop recorded a temperature of over 145 degrees during the afternoon. That is enough to burn both your feet, as well as your pooch's paws. The black base of our staute in front was a couple of degrees below that. Meanwhile, the white sidewalk saw a drop of nearly 30 degrees!
The reason for the swing in temperature has to do with something called albedo. Albedo is the reflective of a surface with respect to incoming radiation. Darker objects, like a driveway or many parking lots, absorb more radiation. Therefore, that heat stays within the surface, turning hotter.
Meanwhile, lightly-colored surfaces, such as a sidewalk, do a better job of reflecting radiation from the hot sun. This is not due to albedo but due to another factor called heat capacity The grass, which was the coolest of the three, holds water in the soil. This water makes its ability to heat or cool down much slower than the other objects.
