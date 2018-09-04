An Ocean City man was ejected from a boat Monday night when the boat hit a sandbar in the Great Egg Harbor Bay, according to state police.
The boat was traveling northbound on the bay and struck a sandbar, ejecting John Albertson, 52, of Ocean City, off of the boat, state police said.
State police said Albertson was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for non-life threatening injuries.
The operator, Anthony Wilson, 49, of Ocean City, was placed under arrest for operating a vessel while intoxicated, police said.
Troopers from the Atlantic City station of the State Police Marine Service Bureau responded to the accident.
