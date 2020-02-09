On a warm September day, amid the excitement of the 1968 Miss America Pageant, a few hundred…

Tuesday’s rally by President Donald Trump in Wildwood cleared the GOP field in this year’s 2…

19th amendment

Resolution to ratify 19th amendment, passed by New Jersey Legislature Feb. 9, 1920:

CONCURRENT RESOLUTION ratifying an amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

BE IT RESOLVED by the Senate of the State of New Jersey, the General Assembly of the State of New Jersey concurring:

1. The amendment to the Constitution of the United States proposed at the sixty-sixth Congress by resolution of the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America, in Congress assembled, to the several State Legislatures, be and the same is hereby, upon the part of this Legislature, ratified and made a part of the Constitution of the United States, said amendment having been approved, and is in the following words, to wit:

ARTICLE XIX

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.

Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

2. That certified copies of the foregoing concurrent resolution be forwarded by the Governor of the State of New Jersey to the President of the United States, the Secretary of State of the United States, the President of the Senate of the United States and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States. [pg. 1]

*SOURCE: New Jersey Department of State

For a list of celebrations this year:

https://discovernjhistory.org/njwomenvote2020/njwomenvoteevents/