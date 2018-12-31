A few showers may glide through the area Monday, but that won't deter skaters at Ocean City's annual first night
Ice skating that was once scheduled outside at the Civic Center basketball courts will now take place inside the Ocean City Intermediate School's all-purpose room.
First Night, organized by the Community Services Department, offers more than 70 opportunities to catch more than 30 different shows and activities at 22 venues throughout town.
The new ice skating stop will be part of the route for free jitney transportation between all events.
The event was founded 27 years ago and modeled after an alcohol-free New Year's Eve celebration in Boston that marked the nation's bicentennial in 1976. The first celebration in Ocean City included 25 entertainment acts at five different locations with about 800 people attending. According to the event's website, attendance is capped at 10,000 with admission buttons selling out year after year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.